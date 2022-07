A public pool in Portsmouth, New Hampshire was forced to close on the July Fourth holiday after it was the target of vandalism.

The city's public works department tweeted Monday morning that the outdoor pool at Peirce Island was closed. The city hopes to have it reopened by Tuesday.

It was not immediately clear what the vandalism consisted of and how much damage was done.

The Portsmouth Outdoor Pool on Peirce Island will be closed today, July 4, due to apparent acts of vandalism last night. The Police Department is investigating. The City expects to be able to reopen the pool for Tuesday use. — Portsmouth, NH DPW (@PortsmouthDPW) July 4, 2022