Puttshack Opens in Boston's Seaport District

Last spring, it was reported that an upscale high-tech mini golf venue and restaurant/bar was planning to open by the Boston waterfront, and now we have learned that it has officially opened.

Puttshack opened on Pier 4 Boulevard in the city's Seaport District on Wednesday, Oct. 19, joining two other U.S. locations in Atlanta and Oak Brook, Illinois, along with four in the U.K. The web page for the Boston location says that "Puttshack is an upscale, tech-infused mini golf experience pairing modern technology with crazy courses and cool vibes for an experience that you won't find anywhere else" while also saying that its food menu offers "flavors from around the globe."

Opening alert -- Puttshack is now open in Boston's Seaport District. https://t.co/Ws4IIKV5u8#boston — Marc Hurwitz (@MarcHurBoston) October 19, 2022

The address for Puttshack in the Seaport District is 58 Pier 4 Boulevard, Boston, MA, 02210. Its web page can be found at puttshack.com/locations/boston

