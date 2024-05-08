Maine man arrested after leading NH police on 120 mph car chase through 4 towns

A Maine man is facing numerous charges after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase through four New Hampshire towns Tuesday night.

Around 9:21 p.m. Tuesday, state police said they received information about a car that had fled from officers with the Epping Police Department at a high rate of speed along Route 101 east. Minutes later, a state police trooper saw the vehicle, a silver 2005 Honda Accord, traveling at a speed over 120 mph along Route 101 east in neighboring Exeter.

The trooper attempted to stop the Honda, but it continued on Route 101 at a high rate of speed, briefly exiting the highway at Exit 12 before returning to the highway and continuing to flee east into Hampton.

Three minutes after the pursuit began, additional state police troopers set up tire deflation devices on Route 101 east near the intersection with Interstate 95, successfully deflating two tires on the Honda. Even with two flat tires, the car continued through the Hampton Side Toll Plaza and onto I-95 north into North Hampton, where the vehicle eventually stopped.

Troopers were then able to take the driver into custody without further incident.

The driver, identified by state police as Bert E. Clement, 28, of South Portland, Maine, was charged with two counts of aggravated driving under the influence of drugs, driving under the influence of drugs, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, reckless conduct and disobeying an officer. He also faces charges out of Epping in connection with their initial pursuit.

Clement was released on personal recognizance bail pending an arraignment scheduled for June 4, at 8 a.m., in District Court in Brentwood.