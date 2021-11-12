Quincy High to Hold Meeting After Students Fight Over Racist Video

Parents will voice their concerns Friday after a year-old video containing "racist hate speech" lead to a fight between two Quincy High School students earlier this week.

The fight broke out after dismissal over a video that was created outside of school over a year ago but recently shared between students on social media.

Superintendent of Quincy Public Schools Kevin Mulvey and Quincy High School Principal Lawrence Taglieri sent a letter to parents notifying them of the incident, describing it as "extremely disturbing" to the community.

“There are clearly issues with culture and climate that require collaboration with outside resources and strategic planning in order to move forward with reinforcing our schools as safe and supportive environments," the administrators wrote. "The altercation was witnessed by many students and staff and is extremely disturbing to the entire school community."

The district engaged Walker Therapeutic, a behavioral and educational service program, to help staff at Quincy High School address the issue with students in a meeting on Wednesday.

Parents and guardians will have a chance to participate in virtual community forums with Walker Therapeutic Friday at 3 p.m. and Monday at 5 p.m. at Quincy High School.

"These are immediate responses to the ongoing work that will continue to be done with students on a daily basis through community building, health education and interventions, and peer mentoring," the administrators wrote in the joint statement.