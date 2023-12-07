Quincy man hit by vehicle while riding motorized bicycle

A 69-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries after being hit while riding a motorized bicycle in Quincy, Massachusetts, according to police.

The Quincy Police Department said the crash happened around 3 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Hobart Street and Taylor Street.

The victim, a Quincy resident, was found lying on the ground. He was transported by ambulance to Boston Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

The driver, an 81-year-old Quincy woman, stayed at the scene and cooperated with authorities, police said.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call 617-745-5824.