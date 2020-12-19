Raging Pandemic, Bitter Cold Not Stopping Last-Minute Holiday Shoppers in Boston

Bitter cold and a raging pandemic didn't stop dedicated shoppers Saturday night in Boston.

The crosswalk signs were covered in snow and everyone was bundled up with their masks, but the sidewalks were packed and the stores were busy on Newbury Street.

“I need to get some stuff for my mom, my sisters,” Peter McAnespie said.

“It’s a lot nicer than I anticipated. Everyone feels like they’re in the Christmas spirit," Loriana Rosati said. "Even though our shopping’s done, we had to come and get some last-minute gifts because why not? You can’t beat the price.”

The Rosati trio hit up Newbury Street Saturday night because for them, and many others, shopping online just isn't the same.

“It’s definitely nice to get out of the house and spend time with family,” Sabrina Rosati said.

“It was very exciting," Alessia Rosati added. "I got some boots.”

Shoppers who spoke with NBC10 Boston said COVID-19 guidelines prevented stores from getting too crowded, making the whole experience much better than past years.

“As busy as it is out here, I think that the stores are definitely maintained the social distancing and everything they need to,” McAnespie said.

The ground shipping deadline for delivery by Christmas for major mail carriers was last Tuesday, but consumers do have other options if they want to pay more.