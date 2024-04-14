forecast

Rainy Sunday night before pleasant Marathon Monday

The Boston Marathon forecast looks sunny and dry, with lows of 48 on Monday morning and highs reaching 65 in the afternoon.

By Sydney Welch

Enjoy a sun and clouds Sunday morning before rain chances increase by the evening. Expect highs in the upper 50s. However, the real highlights are reserved for Monday and Tuesday over the next 10 days.

It'll be warm and pleasant for spectators, though for runners, depending on preference, it might feel a bit warm running into the afternoon.

Tuesday will be much the same, with highs in the upper 60s, staying dry and bright. However, midweek changes bring in rain chances by late Wednesday, making Thursday a wet day and Friday featuring some more rain chances. We'll keep you updated on the mid to end of the week rain chances. 

