Rally to Call for Benefits for Rideshare Drivers Tuesday

A new coalition of organized labor leaders, workers rights advocates and app-based drivers will rally at the State House at 10 a.m. Tuesday to launch its campaign pushing for gig economy businesses such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash to classify drivers as workers rather than independent contractors.

The Coalition to Protect Workers' Rights plans to oppose efforts by the companies -- some of whom are facing a lawsuit from Attorney General Maura Healey -- to secure changes to state law that would keep drivers as independent contractors. Mike Firestone, a former chief of staff to Healey, will serve as director of the coalition.

“We’re organizing now because these companies have shown that their agenda is to spend money to exclude workers from rights and protections all of us need and deserve," Firestone said.

Attendees at the rally will include Massachusetts AFL-CIO President Steven Tolman, Boston Independent Drivers Guild Chair Beth Griffith, Chinese Progressive Association President Karen Chen, Jobs with Justice Co-Director Lily Huang, Community Labor United Executive Director Lee Matsueda, and labor attorney and former U.S. Senate candidate Shannon Liss-Riordan.

The rights and benefits of hundreds of thousands of Massachusetts workers, plus millions of dollars in profits for ride-hailing and app-based delivery companies, are at stake in the growing debate about how drivers should be classified, and if the businesses opt to pursue a ballot question like they did in California, it could go before voters as soon as 2022.

Some rideshare drivers and gig workers argue that they want the freedom and flexibility of being on their own, however. The Massachusetts Coalition for Independent Work, a group supported by the gig industry, is pushing for drivers to remain independent contractors.

"The freedom of the independent being able to work when they want to us very important. I have two kids at home," rideshare driver Matthew Rose said. "I’m a single father of two, so freedom is everything to me.”