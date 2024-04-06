Raynham man who had heart attack while jogging thanks people who helped save him

A man who suffered a heart attack while out for a jog in Raynham, Massachusetts, last month was able to reunite on Saturday with some of the first responders and Good Samaritans who saved his life.

John Hogan, 59, was running on Philip Street on March 10 when the unexpected happened.

Around 10:30 a.m. that day, Raynham fire and police departments were called for a report of a man, later identified as Hogan, who was unconscious in the roadway.

Bystanders Danielle Vlachos and Kelsi Korzeniowski administered CPR, while a third bystander called 911. When first responders arrived, they continued CPR and provided critical medical care.

Weeks later, Hogan contacted the fire department and said he wanted to meet with the individuals who helped save his life so that he could thank them.

On Saturday, with his family by his side, Hogan was able to do just that.

“It’s amazing that people have come together to do something for someone that they don’t know personally, and that’s the magic of just being a good person and doing the right thing,” he said.

*PHOTOS* Raynham Fire and Police Departments Reunite with Man Who Received Life-Saving CPR After Suffering Heart Attack While Jogging https://t.co/Fap4xRfEmf — Raynham Police (@Raynhampd) April 6, 2024

To thank them for their heroic actions, Fire Chief Bryan LaCivita also issued letters of commendation to the three bystanders, Raynham Fire Lt. Bradford Carr, Raynham Police Officer Josh O’Brien, and Raynham firefighters/paramedics Tab Shumway, Salvatore Imprecia, Michael Haggerty, and Joseph Gill.