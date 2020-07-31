In a stunning ruling, the three-judge panel of the 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Friday overturned the death sentence of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev in the 2013 Boston Marathon bombing.

The federal appeals court also ordered a new penalty-phase trial on whether the 27-year-old Tsarnaev should be executed for the attack that killed three people and wounded more than 260 others.

Tsarnaev’s attorneys identified a slew of issues with his trial, but said in a brief filed with the court that the “first fundamental error” was the judge’s refusal to move the case out of Boston. They also pointed to social media posts from two jurors suggesting they harbored strong opinions even before the 2015 trial started.

You can read the full decision below: