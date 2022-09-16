Ready for Winter? Mt. Washington Is Already Frozen Solid

You might have noticed that temperatures got a bit cool in recent days, dropping into the 40s in many areas.

Well, on top of Mount Washington in New Hampshire, things are just a bit -- OK, a whole lot -- colder this time of year.

It's still several months away from winter, but already, the highest mountain in North America is mighty chilly. You might even say downright icy.

The Mount Washington Observatory posted two photos on Facebook Wednesday showing the sign marking the mountain's summit encrusted in ice.

"Winter bared its teeth and beauty this morning behind a strong cold front," the post read.

As you might expect, their post generated a lot of comments -- over 1,000, in fact.

"Too early can be a long winter," said Joanne Belliveau.

"Too soon for that stuff!!!" added Nell Daniels. "On Mount Washington, though, snow is pretty much expected anytime!!!"

Annie Bausserman-Domingues chose to comment on the beauty of the ice formations.

"Nature produces some of the most beautiful artwork I've ever seen," she said.

Rebecca Deaton posted a photo of herself standing next to the sign at the summit on Monday, with not a trace of ice in sight.

"This was just on Monday," she said. "50/60's and beautiful - the weather up there is nuts."