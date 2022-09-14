Local

New Hampshire

Don Bolduc Projected as Winner of NH GOP Senate Race

The Senate battle is seen as one of the key races in the upcoming election

By Staff and wire reports

Don Bolduc has been projected by NBC News as the winner of the hotly contested New Hampshire GOP Senate race.

Both the GOP U.S. Senate battle and the 2nd District Congressional race had been too close to call until early Wednesday morning.

Bolduc defeated Chuck Morse and will now face off against Democratic incumbent Maggie Hassan in November.

Republicans see Hassan as beatable in the general election, now just eight weeks away. But some in the party believe Bolduc, a retired Army brigadier general, is too far to the right for some swing voters in the general election. Morse, the president of the state Senate, was backed by the GOP establishment.

  • NH US Senate – GOP

    68% reporting

    • Donald Bolduc

      37.9%

      37,563

    • Chuck Morse

      33.7%

      33,429

    • Kevin Smith

      11.5%

      11,371

    • Vikram Mansharamani

      7.6%

      7,543

    • Bruce Fenton

      4.5%

      4,448

    • John Berman

      1.1%

      1,095

    • Write-ins

      0.8%

      794

    • Andy Martin

      0.7%

      678

    • Tejasinha Sivalingam

      0.6%

      604

    • Dennis Lamare

      0.5%

      545

    • Edmond Laplante

      0.5%

      536

    • Gerard Beloin

      0.5%

      535

And in the District 2 Republican Congressional race, Robert Burns had 32.4% of the vote, just ahead of George Hansel at 30%, with 78% of results reported. The winner will face Democratic incumbent Annie Kuster in the general election.

Hansel, however, appeared to concede the race in a statement released Wednesday morning.

"Last night didn't go our way, but I would like to thank all of our supporters and voters who made this campaign possible," he said. " I would also like to congratulate Bob Burns on his victory tonight. Ann Kuster has been an absolute disaster for New Hampshire, and I look forward to doing everything I can to ensure we defeat her this November."

The New Hampshire Democratic Party, in a statement of its own, said they hope Burns savors his victory, "as it's his last one this cycle." They added that voters in District 2 "want nothing to do with the extreme MAGA agenda of Bob Burns."

  • NH US House Dist. 2 – GOP

    53% reporting

    • Robert Burns

      32%

      12,114

    • George Hansel

      30.5%

      11,552

    • Lily Tang Williams

      24.2%

      9,166

    • Dean Poirier

      3.3%

      1,263

    • Jay Mercer

      3.3%

      1,257

    • Scott Black

      3.2%

      1,211

    • Write-ins

      1.8%

      681

    • Michael Callis

      1.8%

      665

Also on Tuesday night, Gov. Chris Sununu won the Republican party's nomination for another term. He's heavily favored against Democrat Tom Sherman, who was unopposed for his party's governor's nomination.

Sherman, a state senator and physician, was quick to remind voters that Sununu signed a late-term abortion ban into law last year.

"As governor I will stand up for our freedoms and protect a woman's right to choose, not cave to extremists like Chris Sununu," he said.

Sununu countered in a statement that "the stakes are too high this November to change direction now."

In the Republican primary for the 1st District Congressional seat, Karoline Leavitt was projected as the winner by NBC News late Tuesday over Matt Mowers after shortly after she had declared victory. Leavitt worked in former President Donald Trump's White House’s press office and also campaigned with Republican Texas Sen. Ted Cruz.

She will now face off against Democratic incumbent Chris Pappas in November.

Leavitt said she was "sending a strong and clear message to the Washington, D.C., establishment, and our Democratic opponent that our votes cannot be bought, our conservative voices cannot be silenced." She also laced into Pappas, saying he "has campaigned his entire political career as a moderate, bipartisan voice for our district. But he has voted as a far left socialist Democrat.

Pappas also wasted little time going on the offensive against Leavitt, saying, "I will fight with everything I've got to stop extreme politicians like Karoline from hijacking our democracy."

