Red Robin Closes Last Location in Greater Boston

A chain of burger restaurants has said farewell to the Greater Boston area, shutting down its last location along/inside Route 128.

According to a source, Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Brews at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree is no longer in business, with the website for the chain confirming this, as that outlet is no longer shown within the locations page for Massachusetts. With the closing of this location and the Woburn outlet a couple of years back, the closest Red Robin to Boston is now in Foxborough, with others remaining in operation in Holyoke, Millbury, Plymouth, and Wareham.

Red Robin was established in Seattle in 1969 and is currently headquartered in Colorado. The website for the chain can be found at https://www.redrobin.com/