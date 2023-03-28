Local

red sox

Red Sox to Preview Fenway Park Improvements Ahead of Opening Day

Mayor Michelle Wu will join team officials at a 10:45 a.m. media availability

By Marc Fortier

Opening day for the Boston Red Sox is just two days away, and the team will preview some of this year's offseason improvements at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

Mayor Michelle Wu and MassMutual's Jennifer Halloran are expected to join Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy, Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Jonathan Gilula for the 10:45 a.m. event. They will tour the ballpark and preview some of the improvements made to the ballpark ahead of Thursday's home opener.

The Red Sox are coming off a last place finish in the AL East in 2022. They lost shortstop Xander Bogaerts and slugger J.D. Martinez to free agency in the offseason, and infielder Trevor Story had elbow surgery.

Boston did make some significant additions, though, adding closer Kenley Jansen, infielder Justin Turner and outfielder Masataka Yoshida. Perhaps most importantly, the Red Sox kept Rafael Devers, signing the third baseman to a massive deal. That was a big move for a fan base still smarting from the losses of Mookie Betts and Bogaerts in recent years.

Boston could use a healthy season from Chris Sale, who has pitched in only 11 games over the past three years.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

