Region Wakes Up to Bitter Cold That's Here to Stay

Our cooler than average temperatures are here to stay through the weekend, until we have a pattern shift with the jet stream.

And that will happen by next week. In the meantime it's going to be another and windy morning. Wind gusts from the northwest will be between 25 and 35 mph. The wind chill temperatures are below zero across the North Country and into the single digits for southern New England.

The breezy conditions stick around all day today with gusts between 25 and 35 mph from the west northwest. Clouds dominate much of the day, with some breaks of sun and highs turn even cooler in the 20s to low 30s. Wind chills stay in the teens all day long. There are also snow showers expected across northern Vermont, 1-3" will fall through evening, higher elevations 3-6" of snow through tonight thanks to upslope snow.

The weekend brings us more sunshine with still cool temperatures. Highs Saturday will be in the low 30s, and Sunday in the mid 30s with less wind. It will be a perfect weekend for any winter sports.

Next week we start off dry, with a spot shower possible Monday as a warm front lifts through. The jet stream pattern shifts and we see warmer temperatures gradually head in and 40s Monday, 50s to near 60 by midweek. Our next chance for widespread rain will be at the end of the week.