Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Jim McGovern

Rep. McGovern of District #2 Visits Kyiv with Congressional Delegation

The Mass. Congressman was part of the first Congressional delegation to visit Ukraine since Russia's invasion

By Evan Ringle

Congressman Jim McGovern joined a Congressional delegation in Kyiv, Ukraine, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, along with other top Ukrainian officials.

Sign up for our Breaking newsletter to get the most urgent news stories in your inbox.

Members of the delegation also included House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congressman Gregory Meeks, Congressman Adam Schiff, Congresswoman Barbara Lee, Congressman Bill Keating and Congressman Jason Crow.

In a joint statement, the delegation said they "traveled to Kyiv to send an unmistakable and resounding message to the entire world: America stands firmly with Ukraine."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Congressman McGovern detailed his experience in Kyiv in a Twitter thread posted Sunday morning on May 1, where he says the delegation discussed "...The need for continued security, economic, and humanitarian assistance from the United States."

"We saw the tremendous evil of Putin's war," McGovern continued later in the thread, "But we also saw the tremendous good of those working to oppose it."

The delegation is now headed to Poland to meet with President Andrzej Duda and senior officials.

More Stories

New Hampshire 3 hours ago

Fire Destroys Part of NH's Red Jacket Resort: Here's What We Know

North End 4 hours ago

Outdoor Dining Begins Sunday for Restaurants in Boston's North End

This article tagged under:

Jim McGovernUkraineNancy Pelosicongressional delegationMA Politics
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us