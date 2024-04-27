Report: Brandeis women's basketball coach retires after players threaten to quit

The longtime head coach of Brandeis University's women's basketball team, Carol Simon, is retiring, according to the Boston Globe.

This comes after 11 players wrote a letter asking her to resign or facing the prospect of them refusing to play for her.

The Globe says the school announced that “Head Coach Carol Simon is retiring from Brandeis University."

Simon missed the last season while being on administrative leave due to allegations in violation to Brandeis University policies.

The players cited allegations of racism, to problems with team management as some of the concerns regarding Simon in their letter, the Globe says.

“If we didn’t do what we did, we wouldn’t have gotten this outcome,” one of the players told the Globe.