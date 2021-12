Police are investigating a suspicious death in Hyannis, according to reports.

One person with life-threatening injuries was taken from a home on Oakview Terrace to Cape Cod Hospital around 6 p.m. Wednesday, the Hyannis Fire Department said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Barnstable Police Department told CapeCod.com that a death investigation was underway.

The fire department confirmed an active police investigation was underway Thursday morning related to the call.