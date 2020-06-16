Report Finds BPD Overwhelmingly Stops Black People

The Boston Police Department is facing backlash after a new internal report shows they overwhelmingly single out Black people.
Black people, who make up about a fourth of the city's population, accounted for nearly 70% of the department's stops over the last three years.
The percentage has remained high despite the number of reported stops, searches and observations decreasing from about 55,000 a year in 2008 to about 14,000 in 2019.
The release of the data comes as Mayor Marty Walsh announced a change in BPD funding to focus more on community-centric programs and amid a nation-wide call for racial equity and an end to police brutality.