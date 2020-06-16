Local

Boston Police Department

Report Finds BPD Overwhelmingly Stops Black People

Black people accounted for nearly 70% of the Boston Police Department's stops over the last three years

By Mary Markos

The Boston Police Department is facing backlash after a new internal report shows they overwhelmingly single out Black people.

Black people, who make up about a fourth of the city's population, accounted for nearly 70% of the department's stops over the last three years.

What began as protests against police brutality have broadened in purpose, now calling out widespread systemic racism.

The percentage has remained high despite the number of reported stops, searches and observations decreasing from about 55,000 a year in 2008 to about 14,000 in 2019.

The release of the data comes as Mayor Marty Walsh announced a change in BPD funding to focus more on community-centric programs and amid a nation-wide call for racial equity and an end to police brutality.

