The Patriots and Kyle Dugger have agreed on a four-year deal, according to the NFL Network's Mark Garafolo.

According to Ian Rapoport, the deal has a base value of $58 million with a maximum of $66 million.

It’s a 4-year deal worth a base value of $58M with a max of $66M, source says. He gets $32.5M guaranteed. A big-time payday. https://t.co/wdyfEOYDp8 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 7, 2024

The contract also includes $32.5 million guaranteed, Rapoport says.

Dugger had over 100 tackles, 1.5 sacks and two interceptions last season for the Patriots.