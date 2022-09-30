Reunion BBQ Opens in Boston's South End

[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]

Earlier this year, it was reported that a new barbecue restaurant was planning to take over the space where one of Boston's best-known dining spots had been. Now we have learned that the place has opened.

A message sent by @HeyRatty indicates that Reunion BBQ is now open in the city's South End neighborhood, moving into the former Masa space on Tremont Street. The website for the dining spot shows such options as wings, biscuits, brisket, pulled pork, macaroni and cheese, ribs, Texas-style hot links, BBQ beans, and more.

Masa shuttered in March of 2020 after being in business for a little over 20 years; the restaurant was known for its tapas as well as its weekend brunch, cocktails, and tequila options.

The address for Reunion BBQ is 439 Tremont Street, Boston, MA, 02116. Its website can be found at https://www.reunionbbqboston.com/

