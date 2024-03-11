Worcester

Reward doubles for man wanted in killing of mom, daughter in Worcester

The U.S. Marshal Service is now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to Dejan Dante Belnavis

By Staff Reports

A wanted poster for Dejan Dante Belnavis, a suspect in the killing of a woman and her daughter in Worcester, Massachusetts.
U.S. Marshals Service

As the search continues for a man wanted in the killing of a woman and her daughter in Worcester, Massachusetts, last week, federal authorities have doubled the reward for information leading to his arrest.

Dejan Dante Belnavis is wanted on charges of armed assault to murder in the deadly shooting of Chasity Nunez and her daughter, Zella Nunez, on Tuesday.

The U.S. Marshal Service is now offering up to $10,000 for information leading to his arrest, up from the $5,000 reward announced Saturday.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the violent fugitive apprehension unit at 1-800-Kapture (1-800-527-8874), or text Worcester police at 274637 with TIPWPD plus your information.

The Nunezes were found shot in a parked SUV shortly after 3 p.m. Tuesday, police said. They were taken to a hospital, where they were both pronounced dead.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

This article tagged under:

WorcesterMassachusettsdeath investigationU.S. Marshals Service
