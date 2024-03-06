Police continue search for suspect after 2 women injured in Worcester shooting

Two women were hurt after the car they were in was shot up in Worcester, Massachusetts, Tuesday and police are still trying to figure out who fired the gun shots.

Dozens of rounds were fired into an SUV at about 3 p.m. on Lisbon Street and Englewood Avenue, with the two women sitting inside, Worcester police said. More than 30 evidence markers were spread out over the scene.

It's unclear at this point whether this was a drive-by shooting or if the shooter was on foot. It's also unknown if this was random or if these victims were targeted.

Neighbors say in the middle of the afternoon, when this shooting happened, typically the street is packed with children.

"It was around 3 o'clock, I was getting ready to run up to the store, and I heard a couple of shots fired from something that sounded like a machine gun. Scary that you got to worry about getting shot in your own neighborhood, you know?" said Michael Mahoney.

"To be honest with you, I'll be up throughout the night, not even able to sleep because this is very unsettling to have something like this happen on this street," said Maureen Morales.

So far, no arrests have been made.

The victims have not yet been identified and there's no update on their conditions.