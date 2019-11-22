Rhode Island Dentist Charged With Sexually Assaulting Child

A Rhode Island dentist has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a young boy over a period of years

1133007687
Getty Images

A Rhode Island dentist has pleaded not guilty to sexually assaulting a young boy over a period of years.

Maria Asciolla was released on $50,000 bail after her arraignment Thursday on four counts of first-degree child molestation.

Prosecutors say the 57-year-old Asciolla engaged in sexual acts with a male victim under the age of 14 on various dates between Nov. 24, 2016 and Sept. 29, 2018.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Rhode Island 10 hours ago

4 Charged in Shooting Death of 17-Year-Old Rhode Island Girl

rescue 8 hours ago

Trapped Driver Rescued From Car Submerged in Shrewsbury Pond

Asciolla lived in Jamestown and had a dental practice in East Greenwich. According to broadcast reports, her name is no longer on the dental office's sign and she is no longer practicing.

Her attorney did not comment on the specifics of the case but objected to some of the conditions of her release, including a no-contact order with the alleged victim.

Copyright A
Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Auto Scene Politics U.S. & World Weird
Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us