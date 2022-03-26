Local

Rhode Island

Rhode Island Giving Away 1,000 Free Trees

By The Associated Press

tree generic
FILE - Getty Images

Rhode Island homeowners looking to beautify their property and save a little on their utility bills are being offered free trees through a state Department of Environmental Management program.

Registration for the Energy-Saving Trees program, in partnership with the Rhode Island Tree Council, the Rhode Island Nursery and Landscape Association, and the Arbor Day Foundation, is now underway.

The agency says when planted properly, and in the right location, a single tree can save homeowners money on energy costs by shading their home in the summer and blocking winter winds.

They also improve air quality, reduce stormwater runoff, and beautify surroundings.

