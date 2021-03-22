Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
Rhode Island

Rhode Island Makes All Residents in One City Eligible for Vaccine

The city of Pawtucket has opened coronavirus vaccination eligibility to all adults who live in the city

NBC Connecticut

The city of Pawtucket on Monday opened coronavirus vaccination eligibility to all adults who live in the city.

Residents must be 18 or older to receive a Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine or 16 or older for a Pfizer shot, Mayor Donald Grebien said in a statement.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

"There is a demand in the community for vaccines, and we are very excited to encourage all residents to receive the vaccine when they are able to get an appointment,'' he said.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

forecast 53 mins ago

Warm Weather, Sunshine Continues Before Chance of Rain this Week

New Hampshire 1 hour ago

2 Mass. Residents Killed in Crash on I-93 in NH

"We are continuing to work with the state through the High Density Community initiatives in order to continuously get vaccines in the arms of Pawtucket residents."

Pawtucket has been one of the hardest hit communities in the state, with more than 10,000 residents, or more than 14% of the population, testing positive at some point, according to state Department of Health data.

The city is expecting additional vaccinations in the coming weeks and will continue encouraging residents to stay tuned to the city's vaccination website for available dates and times.

It may take some time to book an appointment, city leaders said.

This article tagged under:

Rhode Islandcoronavirus in rhode island
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins Entertainment Hub Today Food & Drink
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us