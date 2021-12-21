Rhode Island's COVID-19 Death Toll Reaches 3,000

Gov. Daniel McKee on Tuesday directed state flags at all state facilities and buildings to be flown at half-staff as a solemn sign of respect for the more than 3,000 Rhode Islanders whose deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
“We’ve lost 3,000 mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, sons, daughters, grandparents, friends, and neighbors who will be missed — especially during this holiday season,” the Democratic governor said in a statement. “In our small, tight-knit community of Rhode Islanders, this is a moment that we will not forget and one that we hope will be a call to action to save countless more lives as we continue through this pandemic.”
He urged the unvaccinated to get a shot, and the vaccinated to get their boosters.
“The time is now. And in this fight, every second counts. Don’t take an unnecessary risk — get vaccinated, get boosted, and wear a mask inside public places,” he said.
Local
In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
More than 800,000 Americans and nearly 5.4 million people worldwide have died of the disease, according to Johns Hopkins.
Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on Wednesday, he said. The State House will be lit blue and gold on Tuesday night in memory of those who have died.