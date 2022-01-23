RI Governor Delays New Nursing Home Staffing Requirements

Rhode Island's governor is delaying a new law that would have fined nursing homes that don’t comply with minimum staffing requirements.

Gov. Dan McKee signed an executive order Friday that delays the law from going into effect until at least Feb. 14. His spokesperson says the order ensures nursing homes won't have to reduce the number of residents to comply with the staffing ratio.

John Gage, president of the Rhode Island Health Care Association, said the governor’s action gives nursing homes some breathing room. He said they would have to hire 2,500 workers to meet the mandate.

The law was supposed to go into effect on Jan. 1.