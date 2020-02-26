Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Held for ‘Spectacular’ New NBCU Boston Media Center

NBC10 Boston, NBC Sports Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN celebrated the newly built NBCUniversal Boston Media Center with a special ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday.

NBCUniversal executives, government officials, the Boston Celtics, and representatives and community members from the Town of Needham all attended the ceremony.

The multi-million dollar, state-of-the-art 160,000-square-foot news center located at 189 B St. at Needham Crossing Business Park, represents the largest investment ever made by a media company in the Greater Boston area.

"This is an exciting time in the history of our stations," said Mike St. Peter, president and general manager of NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN. "We have designed a content production center for the future, serving our viewers, users and customers at the highest level."

The co-location of the local news, regional sports network, and regional news network will result in stronger news gathering collaborations between NBCU’s Boston-based stations to better serve audiences with the best content in two languages and across all platforms.

PHOTOS: NBCU Boston Media Center Ribbon Cutting

"It’s the most spectacular news facility in the world,” said Chris Wayland, general manager of NBC Sports Boston and senior vice president and station manager of NBC10 Boston, Telemundo Boston, and NECN. "Our stations are committed to the community at the highest level and this building represents progress for the entire industry."

Employees from NBC10 Boston, NBC Sports Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN are now all housed in the NBCU Boston Media Center with access to first-class amenities and features including:

Modern, state of the art broadcast and content production technology

Six production studios

Six broadcast control rooms

Podcast studio

Open meeting spaces

Sit to stand workstations

Five Boston-themed conference rooms

Quiet/focus rooms

Step-in soundproof phone booths

Mothering room

Doctor on demand room

Shuttle service to the Needham train station

Healthy market and built in kitchen studio

Working cafe and coffee bar s

Two outdoor courtyards with fire pit and water wall

Dedicated fitness facility

50,000 square feet of interior staff parking

"We set a goal to design the best facility based on the needs of the employees," said Keith Barbaria, vice president of technology for NBC10 Boston, NBC Sports Boston, Telemundo Boston and NECN. "We focused on the people first, the processes they needed next, and the technology they require to execute their jobs and achieve their goals. I am proud to say that this facility has exceeded all our expectations and I cannot wait to watch the content we will now be able to create."