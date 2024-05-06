Rich Shertenlieb, former 98.5 The Sports Hub morning drive co-host, taking over WZLX morning show

Rich Shertenlieb, former co-host of 98.5 The Sports Hub's highly-rated morning radio show, is taking over the morning show at classic rock station 100.7 WZLX-FM.

He'll replace Pete McKenzie and Heather Ford, the station announced in a video posted to social media on Monday afternoon. WZLX is owned by iHeartRadio.

"Hey Boston Hey. I missed you," Shertenlieb said in a social media post of his own Monday aternoon.

Hey Boston Hey. I missed you. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/ZYgrzu58wI — Rich Shertenlieb (@heyrichhey) May 6, 2024

"Boy oh boy are there a lot of things we need to talk about the lest of which including how non-competes are the worst and should be totally illegal but also about how much I've missed you and how I've worked every day over the last several months to put together this show and great group of co-hosts," reads a panel included in the video.

The new show, titled "The Rich Shertenlieb Show," is coming "soon," according to the video. No specific date and no further details were given.

McKenzie and Ford had co-hosted WZLX's morning show since 2005 alongside Kevin Karlson, who died unexpectedly last year.

Shertenlieb left the popular "Toucher & Rich" morning radio show on 98.5 The Sports Hub late last year after a tumultuous period for the show.

Rob "Hardy" Poole has since replaced Shertenlieb as Toucher's co-host on 98.5. The new show is called "Toucher & Hardy."