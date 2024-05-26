Mom of 3 girls stabbed at Mass. movie theater speaks out about terrifying attack

The mother of three girls who were stabbed at a movie theater along with their friend in Braintree, Massachusetts, on Saturday is talking about the horrible night and the "sick" individual who hurt them.

This whole experience has been an absolute nightmare for Lisa Dembowski, who says all three of her daughters and their friend were randomly stabbed at the AMC Braintree 10 just after 6 p.m. Saturday while they were watching the movie "If." She says she got the call from her sister that she needed to get to the cinema right away because her kids had been stabbed. She rushed there and was stunned by what she saw when police took her inside.

"The movie theater was still open and people were like buying tickets and it was just as if, I don't know. It was crazy to me that that was still going on," she recalled to NBC10 Boston on Sunday.

Dembowski says she immediately saw her three daughters but their friend had already been taken to the hospital. The girls, all between the ages of 9 and 17, suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to police.

Investigators say 26-year-old Jared Ravizza, of Martha's Vineyard, made his way into the movie without paying, and then without saying anything and without warning, he attacked the girls.

Dembowski says her girls and their friend were the only ones inside when Ravizza came up behind them.

"My oldest was leaning over to get something. He got her in the back and then my other daughter in the top chest, and then my last daughter across her arm, laughing the whole time and then got their friend and then ran off," she revealed.

Massachusetts State Police say after fleeing the movie theater, Ravizza made his way to the Route 3 rest area in Plymouth where he allegedly stabbed two employees working at McDonald's around 7 p.m.

The Plymouth County District Attorney's Office said Sunday that Ravizza reached through the McDonald's drive-thru and stabbed a 28-year-old man with a large knife. He then allegedly parked his black Porsche, and went inside and stabbed a 21-year-old woman before leaving the rest area in his SUV. The man was taken to Beth Israel Deaconess-Plymouth Hospital, while the woman was taken to South Shore Hospital; both suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video from the McDonald's and learned a BOLO had been issued for Ravizza's arrest in other incidents.

A description of the suspect’s vehicle helped state police troopers locate it in Sandwich. Troopers attempted to pull the SUV over, but Ravizza failed to stop, leading police on a car chase that ended in a fiery crash, state police said.

The district attorney's office says Ravizza was arrested around 7:15 p.m. in Sandwich and taken into custody. Ravizza is currently at South Shore Hospital where he's being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Multiple sources tell NBC10 that Ravizza allegedly began this violent crime spree hours earlier in Deep River, Connecticut. They say he's a suspect in a death investigation there.

Dembowski says she's relieved Ravizza is in custody.

"I think it’s a pretty sick individual to harm children," she said. "I hope he gets what he deserves."

For now, Dembowski, a high school guidance counselor, is focusing on making sure her daughters and their friend heal mentally from this nightmare.

"The two younger ones I think are just handling it I think a little better. The older one is very protective of them and she is just more worried just in general about them and how they’re gonna be doing."

Dembowski is calling her oldest daughter and her friend heroes for calming the little ones down. She says they are the ones who called police for help.

NBC10 Boston has reached out to the movie theater for comment but has not heard back.

Ravizza is expected to be in Plymouth District Court on Tuesday where he'll face multiple charges including assault with intent to murder. It was not immediately clear if he had obtained an attorney.

An investigation by state and local police is active and ongoing.