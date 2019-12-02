Here’s How the Next Blast of Snow May Impact the MBTA on Tuesday

Sunday's night's snowfall had only a minor impact on travel in Boston. But the next round of snow falling overnight is expected to have a far greater impact on Tuesday's commute.

The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority is already preparing for what could be a messy morning.

Here's what you need to know:

The Ferry

Due to predictions of extremely poor visibility in the harbor on Monday night, the last regularly scheduled MBTA ferry to Hingham/Hull will depart Long Wharf at 6:05 p.m. While the remainder of Monday's ferry service to Hingham/Hull will be suspended, ferry service between Boston and Charlestown will remain unaffected.

At this time, all regularly scheduled ferry service is expected to resume on Tuesday morning.

Shuttle buses

Customers should note that shuttle buses previously scheduled for tonight on the Orange Line between Wellington and Oak Grove and on the Green Line D branch between Newton Highlands and Riverside have been cancelled for Monday evening. Regular Orange Line and Green Line D branch service will operate Monday night.

Subway & Commuter rail

Snow removal equipment will be staged at strategic locations around the subway and commuter rail lines to expedite snow clearing operations, the MBTA said. Observation trains equipped with plows will operate all night long to prevent snow from building up on tracks and switches.

While the MBTA will be deploying teams around the system to pre-treat station platforms and certain bus stops to prevent against the build-up of ice, customers are urged to exercise caution and be mindful of the potential for icy conditions. Because the 75-year-old trolley cars on the Mattapan Line are highly susceptible to the impacts of heavy snowfall, the MBTA may have to replace trolley service with buses Tuesday morning. If such a suspension of service is necessary, the MBTA will announce it in advance.

In preparation for the storm, system-wide tree trimming took place along Commuter Rail and subway right-of-way areas with continued monitoring at critical Commuter Rail interlockings, including switch heaters, third rail heaters and trip heaters.

On the Commuter Rail, the MBTA and Keolis said they will have approximately 350 personnel pre-positioned to respond to downed trees and other incidents due to the storm.

For more information, visit mbta.com or connect with the T on Twitter @MBTA and @MBTA_CR.