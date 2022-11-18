Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.
WAKEFIELD

Person Airlifted to Hospital After Being Hit by Car in Wakefield

Police confirmed a serious crash on North Avenue near the Reading line

By Thea DiGiammerino

an aerial shot of a street with police crime scene take across it
NBC10 Boston

A person was hit by a car in Wakefield, Massachusetts Friday evening and the road is closed in the area.

Police said the person was hit on North Avenue near Quannapowitt Parkway around 5:15 p.m. They were airlifted to a trauma center. The victim's condition was not immediately clear.

The driver involved stayed on scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The road remains closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

WAKEFIELDtraffic
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us