Person Airlifted to Hospital After Being Hit by Car in Wakefield

A person was hit by a car in Wakefield, Massachusetts Friday evening and the road is closed in the area.

Police said the person was hit on North Avenue near Quannapowitt Parkway around 5:15 p.m. They were airlifted to a trauma center. The victim's condition was not immediately clear.

The driver involved stayed on scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. The road remains closed and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

More details were not immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.