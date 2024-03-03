Road closures extended as demolition to begin on old factory building in N. Attleborough

The closure of Broadway in North Attleborough will be extended starting Monday as the town starts demolition of an old factory building which officials say is in danger of collapse.

The Webster Mill building is unsafe and presents a public safety threat, according to town officials. Broadway was closed last week from Richards Avenue to Bank Street, with detours in place. On Monday the closure will extend from Richards Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue, starting at 9 a.m.

Town of North Attleborough Detour map effective Monday, March 4 through Tuesday, March 5

Town officials say the property has been a public safety concern for years, and recent storms and a roof collapse have made it structurally unsound. On Wednesday, the owners of the building were given 24 hours to address the situation.

According to the town, the owners did not respond within 24 hours and the town is now moving to demolish the part of the building in danger of collapsing.

“Since learning of the imminent threat that the Webster Mill poses to the public safety, the Town has taken swift action in collaboration with our local and state partners to begin the partial demolition of the building,” Town Manager Michael Borg said in a media statement. “We are committed to ensuring that all public safety and health protocols are followed during the demolition process, and we will continue to work with the owners to clean up the property and put it back into use. In the meantime, we ask that community members do not go onto the property as its unsafe to do so.”

Demolition work will begin Monday at 9 a.m. through 5 p.m. and continue on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Once the work is complete, the town will fence off the area and work with the owners to fix the remaining issues.

There will be a detour sign at Eddy Street that allows residents to go downtown or take Roosevelt Avenue to continue onto Broadway. Only residential traffic will be allowed on Broadway from Roosevelt Avenue and the corer of Bank Street. Bank Street will also be closed, with a detour at Ralph Street, officials said.

The town notes that they are working with the local health department, a licensed site professional, the Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protect and state building inspector to address any issues related to the demolition, including concerns about asbestos.

The building is a former factory that's presented a conundrum for the city for years, according to The Sun Chronicle newspaper.