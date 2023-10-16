Watertown

Robbers threaten Watertown 7-Eleven clerk with gun, get away with cash and merchandise

A search is ongoing for the two robbers

By Matt Fortin

Two robbers got away with cash and merchandise after threatening a cashier at a 7-Eleven store in Watertown, Massachusetts.

The Watertown Police Department said it got a call for a reported armed robbery on Mt. Auburn Street at around 3:15 a.m. Monday.

The two robbers allegedly threatened the clerk with a gun, but the weapon was never shown. Cash and merchandise were reportedly stolen.

An investigation was ongoing Monday.

