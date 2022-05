Interstate 93 was briefly closed in both directions Thursday in Quincy, Massachusetts, after a vehicle rolled over, leaving someone trapped, state police said.

Aerial footage showed a backup on the highway, south of Boston, and a car that had flipped over onto its hood. Lanes were gradually reopened after police announced the initial closure.

Police said traffic was significantly delayed in both directions.

More details weren't immediately available, including whether anyone was hurt.

93 North and South, prior to Exit 8 in Quincy are currently closed in both directions for a rollover with entrapment. SP South Boston on scene. Quincy Fire on scene. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) May 12, 2022