Rollover crash under investigation in Somerville

A crash in Somerville, Massachusetts, late Friday night left behind a widespread scene for investigators.

It happened on Allston Street, just off McGrath Highway. An NBC10 Boston crew on scene reported that a car with New Hampshire plates was lying flipped over as K9s searched for clues and evidence at the scene.

The hood of the car was smashed in on the ground. One sneaker could also be seen on the sidewalk and a parked white van appeared to have been sideswiped.

Local police and firefighters as well as Massachusetts State Police responded to the scene.