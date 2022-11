A crash involving a tractor trailer and a car has closed traffic on Route 1 northbound in Saugus Friday morning.

The crash happened not too far from the corner of Walnut Street. Cars are being diverted through a parking lot to get through.

Tractor trailer crash in #Saugus on US-1-NB near the Continental Restaurant. US-1 NB is currently closed. Seek alt route. — Mass. Transportation (@MassDOT) November 11, 2022

Drivers should avoid that area. There are significant backups.