Saugus Police Condemn Hate Speech After ‘Hateful' Banner Displayed Over Route 1

The Saugus, Massachusetts Police Department has issued a statement condemning hate speech, after it says it got "multiple complaints about a hateful and false message on a banner" over the weekend.

Saugus police say officers got the complaints about the banner around 6 p.m. Saturday, which several men with masks were seen holding across Route 1.

On 9-11 a number of highway overpasses were tarnished with antisemitic banners, held by cowardly masked extremists, blaming those terrorist attacks on Jews. Join us in recommitting ourselves to upholding our community values of justice. pic.twitter.com/frt4YT3TtL — ADL New England (@ADL_NewEngland) September 12, 2022

Police determined that the men were not breaking any laws, "despite the hateful subject of their message," according to a news release. Saugus police notified the Anti-Defamation League of New England about what happened, which released a statement.

"On September 11, a day when we remember a great tragedy experienced by our country and the loss of too many, a number of highway overpasses in our Commonwealth were tarnished with antisemitic banners, held by cowardly masked extremists, blaming these terrorist attacks on Jews," ADL New England Regional Director Robert Trestan said in the statement. "The scapegoating of the Jewish community is an age-old but exceedingly harmful antisemitic trope that must be called out and condemned whenever and wherever it occurs. Using this tragedy to spread false, destructive and divisive narratives harms our communities and sense of security and disgraces the memory of the victims from that day. Join us in condemning these activities and in recommitting ourselves to upholding our community values of justice."