Roxbury robbery suspect arrested in Jamaica Plain

By Matt Fortin

A robbery suspect was arrested in the Jamaica Plain section of Boston on Friday, the city's police department announced on Saturday.

Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Simmons taken into custody on an armed robbery warrant, and is expected to be arraigned in Roxbury District Court.

Simmons had been identified as the suspect in a robbery that happened Aug. 1, when police said that someone handed over a note saying that he had a gun at a convenience store in Roxbury.

The suspect was handed around $1,000, police said.

