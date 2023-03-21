Roxbury Teenager Reported Missing, Hasn't Been Seen Since Friday Night

Police in Boston have issued a missing person alert for a teenager from Roxbury.

Kanna Darius Hunt was last seen at around 8:30 p.m. Friday night in the area of Crawford Street, according to the Boston Police Department.

Hunt is described as being around 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and wearing a jacket, blue jeans and blue Crocs. She's a student at Higginson Lewis School and could be around Warren Street or Washington Street.

Anyone with information regarding Kanna’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call detectives at 617-343-4275.