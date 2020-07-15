Sam Adams Closing Boston Taproom Amid Surge of COVID Hot Spot Visitors

Samuel Adams is forgoing on-site service at their Boston taproom after seeing a surge of out-of-staters from coronavirus hot spots.

"We are closing our rooftop patio out of an abundance of caution for our guests and coworkers," the brewery wrote on their Facebook page. "While we love welcoming visitors to the taproom, we also know we need to do our part to keep everyone as safe as possible."

Starting this week, the Samuel Adams Boston Taproom will close their outdoor roof deck patio and on-site service after reopening for just three weeks. No-contact pick up will still be available.

The closure comes as Massachusetts businesses continue to reopen amid the pandemic in Phase 3 of Gov. Charlie Baker's reopening plan. Boston entered Phase 3 Monday, one week after the rest of the state.

The brewery called it a "tough decision," and said they will continue to monitor trends and reopen when they "believe it is in the best interest of our drinkers and coworkers."