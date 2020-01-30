Sam Adams Taproom Opens Next to Faneuil Hall

A downtown Boston taproom that has been a long time in the making has finally arrived.



As reported earlier, the new Samuel Adams taproom and brewery opened last week next to Faneuiil Hall in the former Hillstone space, with Boston Magazine saying that the two-floor place has a capacity of more than 400 and the brewery will be able to make up to 1,100 barrels of beer each year. The downstairs section is the main beer hall and bar area, while the second floor (which is the plaza level) includes another bar and a rooftop patio area. The new taproom will offer some food as well, including such items as pretzels, flatbreads, sandwiches, sausages, and cookies, and the beer options will include brews made and offered just for this location along with the regular Sam Adams beers.



The address for the new Sam Adams taproom and brewery is 60 State Street, Boston, MA, 02109. The website for the company can be found at https://www.samueladams.com/



[Earlier Article]

Sam Adams to Open Taproom by Boston's Faneuil Hall



by Marc Hurwitz (Also follow us on Twitter at @hiddenboston)





[Related article from our sister site (Boston's Hidden Restaurants): Ten Good Places to Get Beer in the Boston Area]