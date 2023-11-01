Samuel Adams brings back their $240 beer

Boston Beer Company has once again released the Samuel Adams Utopias, a super malty beer that is 28% alcohol by volume.

The beers are so strong, they are prohibited in 15 states in the U.S.

The Samuel Adams Utopias can't be sold in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, New Hampshire, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Oregon, South Carolina, Utah, Vermont, and West Virginia.

The 24.5 ounce bottle of Utopia will be arriving at select beer and liquor stores for a suggested price of $240

"While big brewers were trying to make lighter beers, "I was drawn to the darker, richer end of the spectrum," Samuel Adams founder, Jim Koch said in a statement.

The Samuel Adams Utopias are more characterized as more of a cognac or port, Koch insists it is still beer.

"It is brewed not distilled, and it is definitely beer," Koch added.