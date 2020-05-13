Sanitized Dice, Temperature Checks: Encore Boston Harbor’s Reopening Plan Takes Shape

Encore Boston Harbor will this week present to authorities its plan for reopening amid the coronavirus outbreak, including thermal cameras, sanitized dice and temperature checks.

The 23-page plan, which the casino is set to present to the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Thursday, details safety protocols Encore says is based on guidelines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and medical professionals.

The commission unanimously voted to close the state's three gaming establishments on March 14 in conjunction with Gov. Charlie Baker's stay-at-home advisory.

Encore Boston Harbor President Brian Gullbrants said he knows casinos won’t be included in the first of Baker's four-phased reopening plan, but they are presenting to the commission in preparation. The casino employees 4,300 workers, all of whom are being paid amid the coronavirus-induced closure.

Massachusetts' three casinos are expected to cease gambling operations by Sunday morning after a unanimous vote from the Massachusetts Gaming Commission Saturday prompted by the spread of the new coronavirus.

"It’s definitely not easy for the company to weather that kind of storm and that burden, however, we believe it's worth it," Gullbrants said. "We’re serious about being here for the long run. We want to make sure this is a safe environment. We’re in no rush to open. We want to do it safely."

Among items in the plan, thermal cameras will be installed at all points of entry to allow security personnel to take "non-invasive temperature checks" of entering guests. Guests with temperatures over 100.4 degrees will not be allowed on the property.

To ensure proper physical distancing of six feet, Encore officials said restaurant tables, slot machines and table games will be rearranged. Plexiglass shields will also be put in place at stations for "additional measures of safety for both guests and employees."

Hand sanitizer will be available at numerous places around the casino and touchless whenever possible, officials said.

Employees will be required to frequently wash their hands, wear appropriate Personal Protective Equipment and maintain proper physical distancing between one another.

The entire Encore Boston Health Plan can be read on their website.