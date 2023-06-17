Saturday night's Red Sox game postponed due to heavy rain

The Red Sox have announced that Saturday night's game has been postponed due to moderate to heavy rainfall in the forecast.

The Red Sox announced on Twitter just before 5 p.m. that Boston's 7:15 p.m. game against the New York Yankees had been rescheduled to Sunday, June 18, at 1:35 p.m. It will be the first game of a split doubleheader at Fenway Park on Father's Day, the team said.

Tickets for Saturday night's game will be good for admission to the rescheduled contest.

Sunday's regularly scheduled game remains at 7:10 p.m.

Sunday’s regularly scheduled game remains at 7:10pm. — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 17, 2023

Storms and downpours with localized flooding moved into the area Saturday afternoon, as NBC10 Boston meteorologists had been forecasting all week.

Go big or go home. Storms & downpours with localized flooding in the next few hours. Shifting to Cape Cod between 7-8p. pic.twitter.com/MRmbRQJrpf — Pete Bouchard (@PeteNBCBoston) June 17, 2023

Clarke Schmidt for the Yankees and Brayan Bello for the Red Sox were the probable pitchers for Saturday's matchup, which would have been the fifth time these teams squared off this season. The Red Sox have a 3-1 advantage in the season series.

Boston (35-35, fifth in the AL East) has gone 19-18 in home games and 35-35 overall. The Red Sox have a 15-6 record in games when they hit two or more home runs.

New York (39-31, third in the AL East) is 18-14 in road games and 39-31 overall. The Yankees have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the AL at .233.

The Associated Press contributed to this report