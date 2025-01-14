Massachusetts

School bus involved in crash in Grafton; no word yet on injuries

The bus was reportedly from Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Upton

By Marc Fortier

Emergency crews are at the scene of a crash involving a school bus in Grafton, Massachusetts, on Tuesday morning.

Grafton police said on Facebook around 7:30 a.m. that Route 140 near Browns Road is closed to traffic due to a motor vehicle crash. They urged motorists to find alternate routes of travel.

Aerial video from the scene showed a school bus that appeared to have sustained substantial front-end damage surrounded by emergency vehicles and personnel. The bus was reportedly from Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in Upton.

There was no immediate word on injuries.

This article tagged under:

Massachusetts
