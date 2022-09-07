School District to Canvass Boston, Encouraging Absent Students to Return to Class

Boston students who have either been chronically absent or have dropped out may get a knock on their door Wednesday morning from volunteers encouraging them to go back to the classroom.

Boston Public Schools will be canvassing the Roxbury, Dorchester and Jamaica Plain neighborhoods from 9:30 a.m. to noon Wednesday, as part of an effort to recover students who haven't been in school. Volunteers will be going directly to these students' homes, offering them help and encouraging them to head back to the classroom.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Acting Boston Public Schools Superintendent Drew Echelson will speak to volunteers as the event gets kicked off at 9 a.m.

Most Boston students go back to school Thursday.