Seal Spotted Hanging Out in Beverly's Shoe Pond

An unexpected visitor is delighting passersby at a pond in Beverly, Massachusetts.

Once word started spreading of a seal swimming in Shoe Pond, people went out of their way to catch a glimpse of the unlikely sight.

Jeannine Nash is one of many who has had the joy of watching the cute seal swim around the pond in Beverly for the past couple of days.

The Beverly Police Department confirmed it has received numerous calls about the seal that has taken up residence in the pond next to the police station on the Cummings Center property.

The animal -- nicknamed "Shoebert" -- appears to be happy and healthy, according to police.

Such a sweet gray seal. ❤️🦭Hoping it finds its way back out to its natural habitat soon. In the meantime authorities have assured us it is not stressed and had access to plenty of fish. #shoepond #cute #seal pic.twitter.com/Njfy4ggZqM — 🌿 𝕁𝕖𝕒𝕟𝕟𝕚𝕟𝕖 𝔼 ℕ𝕒𝕤𝕙 🌿 (@eibaseballwidow) September 17, 2022

With Shoebert attracting so much attention to the pond, Beverly Animal Control is reminding people to remain on the outside of the fence surrounding the pond and to avoid feeding the seal.

Animal control is also asking people to refrain from calling them and the police department to report the animal, as they are already aware, but they thanked people for their time and concern about this matter.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration was contacted by animal control and has recommended the seal be left alone for now.

Shoebert does not appear to be in any distress and is able to go back into the river whenever he's ready, police and animal control added.

Though if Shoebert decides to cross the street instead, police have assured us they will be there to assist him.

One could say the animal has earned the police department's "seal" of approval: "Beverly Police Supports Shoebert!!!"

In the meantime, Shoebert is continuing to entertain pond visitors and has plenty of fish at his disposal if he decides to stick around for a while.