Search continues for suspects wanted in connection with armed carjacking spree

Police in New Hampshire and Massachusetts are continuing to search for a man who they say went on an armed carjacking spree earlier this week, stealing people's vehicles at gunpoint.

Authorities in both states say they are looking for 35-year-old Nathan Saben, of Haverhill, Massachusetts, who is described as being 6'1", weighing about 220 pounds, with black hair, hazel eyes and tattoos on the right side of his neck and on both forearms.

Victims say he was carrying an AR-15 style rifle during a series of carjackings and attempted carjackings on Tuesday and Wednesday in two New Hampshire communities.

It all started around 10 p.m. Tuesday, when police in Haverhill reported they were following a white Kia on Route 97 west heading toward Salem. It's not clear why they started following the vehicle, but they terminated their pursuit once it crossed into New Hampshire.

Moments later, police dispatchers in Salem, New Hampshire, began receiving calls for attempted carjackings by a man and a woman armed with a rifle and driving a white car. Two attempted carjackings were reported on Route 97, but in both cases the victims were able to escape with their vehicles.

A third carjacking attempt was reported at the intersection of Route 97 and Geremonty Drive. In this case, a young woman driving a black Toyota Camry was blocked in by a white Kia. The woman was forced out of her car at gunpoint and her car was stolen. She was not injured, police said.

The suspects abandoned the white Kia sedan in the middle of the Route 97 intersection. It had the same Massachusetts registration as the vehicle that had been pursued by Haverhill police.

The following morning at 9:30, another armed carjacking was reported about 60 miles north in Alton. Police said a couple matching the description of the suspects in the Salem carjacking stole a black Subaru Outback with New Hampshire license plate number 1182064 from an elderly man.

As they drove off, an open door of the vehicle hit the vehicle's owner, knocking him down. He was taken to a local hospital and the extent of his injuries was not immediately known.

The Camry was later located on the side of Old Wolfeboro Road a short distance from the crime scene and was impounded for further investigation.

"In all these situations, these individuals attempted to block the victim in and then approach them with a firearm," Salem police Capt. Jason Smith said. "These are things that, yes, they are scary, and these people need to be stopped."

Police are searching for two people after a carjacking spree that left an elderly man injured.

Police say the search for the two suspects has now expanded to the entire New Hampshire Lakes Region. The identity of the female suspect has not been released and remains under investigation.

The suspects are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached, police said. Anyone who sees the black Subaru Outback police are looking for should call 911. Anyone who witnessed or has information about the Alton incident is asked to call 603-875-0757.